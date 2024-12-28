Delhi Police Crackdown: Woman Arrested for Illegal Sale of Mephentermine

In a decisive move towards drug eradication, Delhi's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Drug Department of GNCT executed a successful operation, apprehending a woman selling Mephentermine injections illegally. This arrest is a critical part of the ambitious plan to make Delhi drug-free by 2027.

On December 26, a premeditated raid was conducted in Kotla Mubarakpur following a tip-off. The joint effort, spearheaded by Sub-Inspector Kuldeep, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil, and Inspector Amar Kumar Mokashi, targeted a woman known as Nidhi. She was suspected of selling Mephentermine injections, which built her clientele among gym-goers seeking endurance enhancements, despite having no requisite licensing.

The operation uncovered 60 Mephentermine injections, a Schedule H controlled drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. These substances, while not listed under the NDPS Act, were seized due to their improper storage and sale. Legal proceedings under the act could result in severe consequences, with imprisonment spanning from three years to life.

In absence of a criminal record, the implicated woman still presented public health dangers, particularly affecting youth. As part of the commitment to a Drug-Free Delhi by 2027, the enforcement bodies are elevating their detection protocols while promoting awareness against unchecked drug proliferation.

Authorities continue to investigate potential larger networks behind this illegal activity. Meanwhile, they caution the public against the unregulated sale and distribution of Schedule-H drugs. Reinforced vigilance aims to protect citizens and solidify a safer living environment, underscored by this key ANTF initiative.

