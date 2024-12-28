Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's New Potato Processing Plant: A Boost for Local Farmers

The Himachal Pradesh government plans a Rs 20 crore potato processing plant in Una district, boosting the local economy and stabilizing market prices for farmers. With a 500 kg per hour capacity, the plant will produce potato flakes, offering farmers better prices and job opportunities in the evolving agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh's New Potato Processing Plant: A Boost for Local Farmers
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans for a new potato processing plant in Una district, aiming to bolster the local agricultural economy with a Rs 20 crore investment. The planned facility is set to process 500 kg per hour of potatoes, primarily producing potato flakes, according to government sources.

Accounting for 14 percent of the state's Gross Domestic Product, agriculture is a vital aspect of Himachal Pradesh's economy. Potatoes, a major crop, contribute 20 percent to vegetable cultivation. With a yield of over 2,38,317 metric tonnes from 16,960 hectares, potatoes play a crucial role in the region's agricultural output, an official release noted.

The new plant aims to offer farmers better prices, create jobs, and stabilize the local potato market by offering value-added products. Una district, producing 54,200 metric tonnes from 3,400 hectares, and neighboring Punjab provide a reliable raw potato supply. The initiative is set to alleviate distress sales and capitalize on growing demand for processed potato goods, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024