Himachal Pradesh's New Potato Processing Plant: A Boost for Local Farmers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced plans for a new potato processing plant in Una district, aiming to bolster the local agricultural economy with a Rs 20 crore investment. The planned facility is set to process 500 kg per hour of potatoes, primarily producing potato flakes, according to government sources.

Accounting for 14 percent of the state's Gross Domestic Product, agriculture is a vital aspect of Himachal Pradesh's economy. Potatoes, a major crop, contribute 20 percent to vegetable cultivation. With a yield of over 2,38,317 metric tonnes from 16,960 hectares, potatoes play a crucial role in the region's agricultural output, an official release noted.

The new plant aims to offer farmers better prices, create jobs, and stabilize the local potato market by offering value-added products. Una district, producing 54,200 metric tonnes from 3,400 hectares, and neighboring Punjab provide a reliable raw potato supply. The initiative is set to alleviate distress sales and capitalize on growing demand for processed potato goods, officials stated.

