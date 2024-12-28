Left Menu

India to Honor Manmohan Singh with Memorial Amidst Political Tensions

Odisha Deputy CM KV Singh Deo announced plans to build a memorial for former PM Manmohan Singh in Delhi, honoring his contributions to India's economic reforms. Congress expressed dissatisfaction over the government's decision about the memorial's location, calling it a slight to India's first Sikh Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:37 IST
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo revealed on Saturday that the Indian government plans to commemorate former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with a memorial in the national capital. Dr. Singh, renowned for his pivotal role in economic reforms, is set to be honored by the very government he once served.

However, the announcement, while ceremonious, has stirred controversy, with the Congress party expressing displeasure over the chosen location for the memorial. They argued that the site proposed by the government differs from where they envisioned, calling it a disrespect to India's first Sikh Premier.

Despite Congress's protest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that space would soon be allocated. Meanwhile, Singh received a state funeral with full military honors at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday, following his passing at the age of 92.

(With inputs from agencies.)

