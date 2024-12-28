Kashmir Transforms into Winter Wonderland Amid Heavy Snowfall

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a visit to Ganderbal district to evaluate the state's preparedness in providing crucial healthcare and essential services amidst the heavy snowfall that has besieged the Kashmir Valley. His visit highlighted the impact of the winter weather, which significantly disrupted daily life.

In a social media post, CM Omar Abdullah reported, "Out of forty-one 33KV feeders hindered by the snowfall, thirty-seven have been restored and recharged. Similarly, out of 739 11KV feeders, 639 are back in service, offering major relief to the valley's residents." Efforts are underway to restore the remaining connections promptly, a feat credited to the relentless dedication of the Power Development Department (PDD).

Snow clearance operations also received attention, with SSP Ganderbal, Ragav S, reviewing efforts in Subdivision Kangan. Normality took a hit as snowfall covered much of the valley, leading to the cancellation of flight operations at Srinagar Airport on Saturday. Authorities advised passengers to remain in contact with airlines for updates resulting from adverse weather conditions.

The snowfall blanketed Doda with its overnight arrival adding to the picturesque scenery. District Commissioner Harvinder Singh assured that roads were being cleared efficiently and asked residents and tourists to avoid reckless driving. Influxes of tourists continue to enjoy the snowy vistas despite the chilly hindrances.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall has also enveloped Anantnag and Budgam, with scenic Srinagar witnessing its first heavy snowfall of the year. Wrapped in a snowy cloak, the city presented a captivating winter wonderland scene, drawing visitors globally eager to experience its serene beauty.

(With inputs from agencies.)