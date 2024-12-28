Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor Assesses Security at Anna University After Assault Incident

Governor RN Ravi visited Anna University in Chennai to review security measures after a reported sexual assault, engaging with students and faculty to ensure safety improvements. The Madras High Court has formed an all-women SIT to investigate, while BJP's K Annamalai protests against the state government.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Anna University (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi made a significant visit to Anna University in Chennai, aimed at bolstering campus security after a disturbing incident of alleged sexual assault was reported. The visit was centered on addressing urgent student safety concerns and ensuring swift action from university authorities.

An official statement from Raj Bhavan highlighted the Governor's engagement with both students and faculty members during his visit. Emphasizing the non-negotiable nature of student safety, he urged the university administration for immediate action. This move comes amid heightened scrutiny of campus safety protocols.

In parallel developments, the Madras High Court ordered the formation of an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the assault case and related issues. State BJP president K Annamalai protested against the government's handling of the situation, underscoring political tensions surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

