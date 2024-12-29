Peanut Vendor at the Epicenter of Currency Exchange Racket

In an intriguing twist, Nagpur Police stumbled upon a currency exchange racket that saw a humble peanut vendor at its core. Investigators, tracking the illegal conversion of Rs 2,000 banknotes into Rs 500 notes, were led to Nandalal Maurya, a pushcart snack seller.

Maurya, along with three associates, has been accused of hiring impoverished individuals to exchange the withdrawn currency, exploiting a legal loophole at the Reserve Bank of India. The operation allegedly masterminded by Anil Jain, amassed considerable sums before the police intervened.

Authorities acted on a tip-off, recovering large amounts of cash and apprehending the group. This case highlights vulnerabilities in financial systems amid policy changes and the impact on marginalized communities.

