Sambhal District Initiates Historic Stepwell Restoration
Sambhal District Magistrate Dr Rajender Pensiya announced restoration efforts at the Chaturmukh Well, supported by government funds to preserve historical sites. Additional funding was received under the 'Vandan Yojana' for Yam Tirtha. Excavation at Laxmanganj's stepwell continues under ASI supervision using manual techniques to ensure structural safety.
Sambhal District Magistrate Dr Rajender Pensiya has unveiled plans for the restoration and reconstruction of the Chaturmukh Well in Sambhal district, commencing with support from the municipal council. Speaking to ANI, Dr Pensiya expressed commitment to preserving the wells and securing government funds for key pilgrimage sites in the area.
Dr Pensiya announced that the district has also received funding under the 'Vandan Yojana for Yam Tirtha', commonly referred to as Yamghant Tirtha. The inauguration is scheduled for early January as part of the broader initiative to protect the region's historical and religious sites.
Excavation efforts at a stepwell in the Laxmanganj area have reached their eighth day. Under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), manual excavation methods are being employed to avoid damaging nearby structures. KK Sonkar from the Chandausi Municipal Corporation indicated that 40-50 laborers work continuously in shifts to expedite the process while ensuring safety standards.
