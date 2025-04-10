Left Menu

Asian Shares Rebound Amid U.S.-China Trade Tension Relief

Asian shares rose and bond selloffs eased after U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily reduced tariffs. Despite ongoing market instability and U.S. administration skepticism, the 90-day pause on tariffs sparked a rally. The situation provided temporary relief amid mounting Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares climbed and bond selloffs stabilized on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary reduction in tariffs.

Following a market rout that wiped out trillions from global stocks, Trump's 90-day pause on tariffs triggered an overnight surge on Wall Street. Nevertheless, U.S. stock futures and the dollar did not join Thursday's relief rally, amid increasing skepticism towards the U.S. administration's strategy.

Notably, the Nikkei surged 8%, while European futures also saw significant gains. China's CSI300 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained, while the yuan fell to its lowest since 2007, reflecting market volatility amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

