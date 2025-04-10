Asian Shares Rebound Amid U.S.-China Trade Tension Relief

Asian shares climbed and bond selloffs stabilized on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary reduction in tariffs.

Following a market rout that wiped out trillions from global stocks, Trump's 90-day pause on tariffs triggered an overnight surge on Wall Street. Nevertheless, U.S. stock futures and the dollar did not join Thursday's relief rally, amid increasing skepticism towards the U.S. administration's strategy.

Notably, the Nikkei surged 8%, while European futures also saw significant gains. China's CSI300 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained, while the yuan fell to its lowest since 2007, reflecting market volatility amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)