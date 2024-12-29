Uttarakhand Authorities Brace for Avalanches as Snowfall Hits High-Altitude Areas

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) urged vigilance with new guidelines issued to Chamoli's District Magistrate. This action comes amid increasing concerns over potential avalanches in areas exceeding 3,000 meters in altitude, as detailed in an official report released Sunday.

Recent weather events have brought significant snowfall to Uttarkashi's high-altitude zones, sparking slight rainfall in lower regions last Saturday. Renowned destinations such as Gangotri and Yamunotri are now blanketed in snow, affecting numerous mountain villages in the vicinity.

While snow continues to build up in areas like Gangotri Dham, Kharsali, and Mukhwa, proactive efforts by district authorities keep most roads operational. The deployment of machinery and crews has minimized disruption, ensuring regular traffic flow despite thick, snowy conditions. JCB machines and snow cutters are in active use to clear pathways.

Authorities are advising travelers to employ snow-ready measures, such as using vehicles equipped with 4X4 capabilities and anti-skid chains, to safely navigate the weather-transformed terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)