Left Menu

Uttarakhand Authorities Brace for Avalanches as Snowfall Hits High-Altitude Areas

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines to tackle potential avalanches in Chamoli, warning of dangers in regions above 3,000 meters. Despite heavy snowfall in regions like Gangotri and Yamunotri, roads remain open with proactive measures and advisories in place for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:29 IST
Uttarakhand Authorities Brace for Avalanches as Snowfall Hits High-Altitude Areas
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) urged vigilance with new guidelines issued to Chamoli's District Magistrate. This action comes amid increasing concerns over potential avalanches in areas exceeding 3,000 meters in altitude, as detailed in an official report released Sunday.

Recent weather events have brought significant snowfall to Uttarkashi's high-altitude zones, sparking slight rainfall in lower regions last Saturday. Renowned destinations such as Gangotri and Yamunotri are now blanketed in snow, affecting numerous mountain villages in the vicinity.

While snow continues to build up in areas like Gangotri Dham, Kharsali, and Mukhwa, proactive efforts by district authorities keep most roads operational. The deployment of machinery and crews has minimized disruption, ensuring regular traffic flow despite thick, snowy conditions. JCB machines and snow cutters are in active use to clear pathways.

Authorities are advising travelers to employ snow-ready measures, such as using vehicles equipped with 4X4 capabilities and anti-skid chains, to safely navigate the weather-transformed terrain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
3

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024