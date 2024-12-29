Political Clash Over Kumbh Mela: BJP and SP Lock Horns

The long-standing political rivalry between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) has resurfaced amid discussions over the Kumbh Mela arrangements. BJP MP Dinesh Sharma condemned SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for failing to extend invitations to the event during his tenure as Chief Minister, describing it as a dereliction of duty. Sharma argued that Yadav's previous governments did not encourage public participation.

Highlighting the historical importance of the Kumbh Mela, Sharma extolled the current government's efforts in organizing the event and lauded the improvements made under its administration. "Kumbh has been an integral part of our heritage, drawing millions for thousands of years. The world is now witnessing the extensive arrangements we've accomplished," he added, mentioning the record-breaking turnout.

In contrast, Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led state government's decision to send invitations to top leaders for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, arguing that attendance at the Kumbh Mela is driven by faith, not formal invitations. "People attend Kumbh out of personal belief, not due to official summons. The government's readiness remains questionable," Yadav stated, further noting his party's willingness to assist with pending preparations.

