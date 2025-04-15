Karnataka Casts Spotlight: Caste Census Sparks Political Clash

Karnataka's government will deliberate on the contentious caste census report during a special cabinet meeting on April 17, announced state minister Ramalinga Reddy. Discussions will also extend to the state assembly, with the public enabled to review and comment on the findings.

In a pointed critique, Reddy dismissed demands from JD(S) and the opposition BJP for a re-survey, questioning the previous administration's inaction under BJP's tenure from 2019 to 2023. The minister underscored the report's authorship during the Congress regime and its continuation under BJP leadership.

Amidst rising political frictions, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized the government's commitment to societal reform in line with Ambedkar's ideals. Opposition leader HD Kumaraswamy condemned the census as a diversionary tactic, suggesting it exploits caste dynamics for political gain.

