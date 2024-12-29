Zeenat's Odyssey: A Daring Rescue Across State Borders

Zeenat, a tigress who made a bold escape from Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve, has been safely rescued in Bankura, West Bengal. The successful operation was executed by forest officials, earning them commendation from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chief Minister Banerjee extended her heartfelt congratulations to the forest officials in a post on X, applauding their exceptional teamwork. She expressed sincere gratitude to the district administration, police, panchayat members, and local residents for their integral roles in the rescue. Banerjee emphasized that this effort not only saved Zeenat but also highlighted the importance of wildlife conservation and the preservation of natural heritage.

Speaking on the operation, Debal Roy, Chief Wildlife Warden of West Bengal, outlined the rescue process. The tigress, initially from Odisha, was tranquilized and transported to safety after wandering through Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura districts. Zeenat, a three-year-old tigress from Tadoba National Park, is now under observation at Alipore Zoo. According to Roy, her escape reflects natural tendencies to explore in early days post-relocation.

