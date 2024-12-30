Anchor Trouble: The Mysterious Damage beneath the Baltic

Finnish police have identified a lengthy dragging track on the Baltic Sea floor, suspecting the Eagle S tanker, carrying Russian oil, of breaking power and telecom lines with its anchor. The Cook Islands-registered vessel was boarded by authorities for questioning of the crew.

Region-wide alert has heightened due to disruptions in Baltic power cables and gas pipelines since the onset of the Ukraine war in 2022. NATO announced an increase in its regional presence following these disturbances. The break in the 658 MW Estlink 2 power line has left only the 358 MW Estlink 1 operational, potentially until August.

Investigators indicate the Eagle S may be part of a covert fleet circumventing sanctions on Russian oil exports. The Kremlin downplays the incident, denying any responsibility for previous damage to Baltic infrastructure.

