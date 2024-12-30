Market Tensions: High Yields Challenge Global Equities

Asian markets experienced a slight downturn on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields soared, challenging Wall Street's equity valuations and strengthening the U.S. dollar.

With the New Year holiday ahead, trading volumes were subdued. Noteworthy in the week's limited data schedule are China's upcoming factory PMI figures and Friday's U.S. ISM survey.

Elsewhere, South Korean stocks continued to struggle amid political uncertainty, while Wall Street saw a sell-off despite notable year-to-date gains for key indices. The rising bond yields, President-elect Trump's fiscal policies, and steadiness of the dollar further added to the complexity of the market landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)