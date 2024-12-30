Left Menu

Cold Wave Grips Northwest India: Dense Fog and Plummeting Temperatures Disrupt Daily Life

Jaipur experiences a cold wave with temperatures at nine degrees Celsius and dense fog reduces visibility. Residents struggle with daily tasks, relying on bonfires and night shelters. The IMD forecasts further temperature drops and fog in northwest India, affecting visibility and possibly disrupting travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:06 IST
Visual of fog in Rajasthan's Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As regions in Rajasthan face a severe cold wave, Jaipur is shrouded in dense fog, reducing visibility significantly. The temperature in Jaipur hit a chilly nine degrees Celsius on Monday morning, causing residents to seek warmth in bonfires as they struggle with daily tasks in the piercing cold.

The government has responded by providing night shelters for the city's poor, aiming to mitigate the harsh conditions. Locals report extreme difficulty in routine activities due to the biting cold. A local tea stall owner in Jaipur shared, 'We've been enduring extreme cold for three days now. Rain has intensified the chill, though it helped reduce pollution. My hands and feet have gone numb. Large crowds flock to have tea here every morning.'

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a sharp drop in temperatures over the coming days across northwest and central India, including Delhi, expecting a decrease of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many areas. Dense fog is also forecast for Punjab and Haryana, likely to disrupt visibility and travel. Despite the above-normal temperatures for the season, conditions are expected to revert to regular levels soon. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, blanketed by a thin layer of fog. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board has set up 235 pagoda tents, offering shelter to the homeless amidst the chilling weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

