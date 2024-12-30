Left Menu

Policybazaar's Assured Delivery Program Reaches Milestone: 100 Garages Across India

Policybazaar's Assured Delivery Program marks a major milestone with 100 garages operational across 87 cities in India, including Leh. The program offers seamless, hassle-free motor insurance claim settlements featuring dedicated relationship managers, cashless claims, and fast-track repairs, prioritizing customer convenience and transparency in the claims process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Policybazaar, India's leading insurance platform, has achieved a significant milestone in its Assured Delivery Program, expanding its reach to 100 garages nationwide. The latest addition in Leh underscores the program's dedication to enhancing customer experience and service delivery across the nation.

The initiative allows policyholders in major cities to experience a streamlined claims process with dedicated relationship managers overseeing each claim from start to finish. This effort aims to alleviate common hassles such as repair delays by providing timely updates and a guaranteed completion timeline for minor repairs.

Policybazaar has set a new benchmark with this program by ensuring cashless claims and offering warranties on repaired parts. This groundbreaking approach is available exclusively to customers who purchase motor insurance through Policybazaar, fortifying its reputation for unparalleled service in the insurance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

