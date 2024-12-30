Rain Brings Hope to Udhampur's Struggling Farmers

After enduring a grueling four-month dry spell, farmers in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, have been granted relief with the long-awaited arrival of rainfall. The drought conditions had left many uncertain about their agricultural prospects, as parched fields and wilting crops highlighted the severity of the situation.

Sanjeev Kumar, a farmer from Debrah village, expressed the dire situation they faced. Without the recent rains, their crops faced potential ruin. 'We've been waiting anxiously for four months,' Kumar told ANI. 'This rainfall has brought much-needed cheer and hope to our fields, preventing a total loss.

With the return of precipitation, prospects for a good harvest and profitability have now been restored. Meanwhile, regions across northwest India, including Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, experienced intense cold and snow, with fog covering many areas, according to the India Meteorological Department's latest satellite data.

(With inputs from agencies.)