Political Leaders Decry Forceful Crackdown on Student Protests

Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Gandhi condemn governmental use of force against student protesters. Kejriwal criticizes the BJP for attacking democracy, while Gandhi highlights Bihar's oppressive tactics. Both leaders urge the government to address youth grievances and corruption instead of resorting to violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 11:54 IST
Political Leaders Decry Forceful Crackdown on Student Protests
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has strongly criticized the recent lathi charge on peaceful student protesters, accusing BJP governments of using force to suppress dissent. In a post on X, Kejriwal described the incident as an attack on democracy and condemned the government's aggressive tactics against student voices.

He emphasized that students, being the future of the country, should be heard rather than silenced, asserting, "BJP governments want to suppress every voice of protest with the help of sticks. Lathicharge on peacefully protesting students is a direct attack against democracy." Kejriwal reaffirmed his support for the student protesters and warned that the country would never forgive such injustice.

In Bihar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government's treatment of student protestors. Gandhi pointed out the use of lathi charges and water cannons against them during cold weather as examples of BJP's symbolic "double atrocities" on youth. She criticized the government's failure to curb corruption and paper leaks in examinations, accusing it instead of stifling student voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

