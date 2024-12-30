Samajwadi Party Criticizes UP Government Over Mahakumbh Preparations

The Samajwadi Party's Member of Parliament, Awadhesh Prasad, has raised concerns regarding the preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025, citing disarray at the festival grounds. He emphasized the need for the Uttar Pradesh government to uphold the dignity of the saints present.

Reflecting on previous successful events organized by his party, Prasad criticized the current administration led by Yogi Adityanath, suggesting their management lacks the commendation seen in past Mahakumbh events. He appealed to the government to avert the ongoing 'chaos' in the arrangements.

Conversely, Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma assured that meticulous planning is in place for the Mahakumbh, set to start in January 2025. He highlighted projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore, promising a unique and divine experience for attendees, with the main bathing ritual slated on significant dates like Makar Sankranti.

