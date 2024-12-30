Political Sparring Over Excavation Claims in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav's remark on a Shivling being found at the UP Chief Minister's residence sparked a rebuttal from Minister OP Rajbhar. Rajbhar accused Yadav of making unfounded statements to retain Muslim votes. Yadav also criticized Kumbh Mela's preparations, offering support for completing ongoing work.
Uttar Pradesh politics heated up as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav suggested that a Shivling might be discovered at the Chief Minister's residence amid ongoing excavation work. This remark was sharply countered by state minister OP Rajbhar, who questioned Yadav's motives behind such statements.
Rajbhar accused Yadav of making baseless claims to retain his Muslim vote bank, questioning why Yadav didn't initiate similar excavations during his tenure as Chief Minister. He claimed that the Samajwadi Party focuses more on votes than actual governance, contrasting it with the NDA's approach.
Yadav, while recognizing the religious importance of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, flagged concerns about its preparations. He expressed his party's willingness to assist but noted the short time left to complete pending arrangements.
