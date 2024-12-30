Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Bihar Public Service Exam Protests

Amid ongoing protests regarding the controversial Bihar Public Service Commission exam, Independent MP Pappu Yadav urges the Bihar Governor for intervention. Accusations of police misconduct and political criticism from Jan Suraj Chief Prashant Kishore add pressure, as calls for accountability and examination reassessment persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:09 IST
Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pappu Yadav, an independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnia, revealed that the Bihar Governor had reached out to BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai to discuss protests over the 70th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination. Earlier, Yadav met the Governor, submitting a memorandum on the BPSC aspirants' concerns.

Yadav highlighted that the Governor spoke directly with the BPSC chairman and intends to discuss the use of lathi charge and FIRs with the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police. The Governor questioned the basis for holding exams for only 12,000 candidates out of 4 lakh and assured a comprehensive inquiry.

The controversy intensified as Jan Suraj Party Chief Prashant Kishore condemned the lathi-charge on protestors, asserting that force would not deter the demonstrations. Kishore announced plans to file an FIR against the police and criticized the government's stance on protest permissions, asserting Gandhi Maidan as a public space.

In response, Bihar Police filed an FIR against 600-700 individuals, including Kishore, for unauthorized assembly and disruption. The protests at Gandhi Maidan, sparked by demands for a re-examination of the BPSC prelims, led to clashes with police, forcing administrative intervention.

The Patna Administration stated that despite being denied permission, the Jan Suraj Party and protestors gathered at Gandhi Maidan, causing law and order issues. They noted the crowd's defiance of administrative guidelines and subsequent dispersal by water cannons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

