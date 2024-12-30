Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh
Telangana's Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy commemorated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh with a condolence motion in the state assembly, highlighting Singh's economic reforms and democratic contributions. A proposal for a Bharat Ratna award and a Hyderabad statue was announced in honor of Singh's legacy.
- Country:
- India
In a significant gesture, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy initiated a condolence motion for the late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in the state assembly, underscoring the immense loss to the nation. Despite facing criticism, Singh was lauded for his unflappable demeanor and groundbreaking policies.
Chief Minister Reddy emphasized Singh's focus on economic and social fortification, recognizing his pivotal role in landmark legislation. Notable achievements during Singh's tenure included the Employment Guarantee Scheme, Food Security Act, and the Right to Information Act, all of which have left an indelible mark on the country.
Reddy hailed Singh as a 'soulmate' to Telangana, crediting him with the state's formation. Alongside honoring his legacy with a proposed Bharat Ratna award, a statue is set to be erected in Hyderabad. Dr. Singh, who passed away at 92 in Delhi from age-related ailments, remains a cherished figure in India's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
