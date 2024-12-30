Challenging Claims: A Deep Dive into Health Insurance Payouts

Health insurers denied claims worth Rs 15,100 crore, or 12.9% of total claims, during the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Out of Rs 1.17 lakh crore in health insurance claims, only Rs 83,493.17 crore—or 71.29%—were paid by the year-end, March 2024. Reportedly, Rs 10,937.18 crore of claims were repudiated, while Rs 7,584.57 crore remained unresolved.

Approximately 3.26 crore claims were filed in this period, with insurers settling 82.46% of these. Health insurance companies collected Rs 1,07,681 crore in premiums, showing a 20.32% growth. IRDAI highlights an average of Rs 31,086 paid per claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)