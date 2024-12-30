Moldova Prepares for Potential Nationalisation of Moldovagaz Amid Energy Crisis
Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean has ordered preparations for nationalising Moldovagaz, part-owned by Russia's Gazprom, due to unpaid debts. The nationalisation is seen as a strategic move in response to Gazprom's threat to halt gas exports, highlighting the complex energy dynamics in the region.
Prime Minister Dorin Recean of Moldova has instructed his government to prepare for the potential nationalisation of gas company Moldovagaz, which is partially owned by Russia's Gazprom. This directive comes as Gazprom plans to stop gas exports to Moldova over unpaid debts.
During a cabinet meeting, Recean tasked his justice minister with drafting legislation to facilitate the nationalisation process. He highlighted the strategic importance of such a move, pointing out that these assets were previously appropriated and should be returned to state ownership.
Currently, Moldovagaz is 50% owned by Gazprom, with Transdniestria holding 13% and Moldova 35.6%. Issues are compounded by the expiration of a gas transit deal with Ukraine, complicating Moldova's energy landscape further as it faces internal instability and contentious relations with Russia.
