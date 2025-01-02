Left Menu

Asaram Bapu Returns to Jodhpur Jail After 17-Day Parole

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to Jodhpur jail after completing a 17-day parole, which started in December. Convicted of sexual assault, he is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail. The parole ended on January 1 and his return followed a directive from the Rajasthan High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 08:57 IST
Asaram Bapu Returns to Jodhpur Jail After 17-Day Parole
Self-styled godman Asaram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to the confines of Jodhpur Central Jail on Wednesday, following the completion of a 17-day parole. The controversial figure, convicted in a high-profile sexual assault case, had been released from prison on December 18 for medical treatment in Pune.

Asaram's return adheres to an order issued by the Rajasthan High Court, mandating his re-incarceration by January 2 to avoid contempt of court charges. Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit confirmed the compliance to ANI, reinforcing the strict parole conditions imposed by the court.

The legal saga surrounding Asaram continues as the Supreme Court recently issued a notice to the Gujarat government for a plea seeking suspension of his life sentence on medical grounds. Convicted by a Gandhinagar sessions court under multiple IPC sections, Asaram's appeal was previously dismissed by the Gujarat High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025