Asaram Bapu Returns to Jodhpur Jail After 17-Day Parole

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu returned to the confines of Jodhpur Central Jail on Wednesday, following the completion of a 17-day parole. The controversial figure, convicted in a high-profile sexual assault case, had been released from prison on December 18 for medical treatment in Pune.

Asaram's return adheres to an order issued by the Rajasthan High Court, mandating his re-incarceration by January 2 to avoid contempt of court charges. Advocate Yaspali Singh Rajpurohit confirmed the compliance to ANI, reinforcing the strict parole conditions imposed by the court.

The legal saga surrounding Asaram continues as the Supreme Court recently issued a notice to the Gujarat government for a plea seeking suspension of his life sentence on medical grounds. Convicted by a Gandhinagar sessions court under multiple IPC sections, Asaram's appeal was previously dismissed by the Gujarat High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)