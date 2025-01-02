Left Menu

Honoring History: CM Soren Pays Tribute to 1948 Kharsawan Massacre Martyrs

Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to the 1948 Kharsawan massacre victims, emphasizing tribal sacrifices in preserving their identity. At the memorial, Soren highlighted the community's resistance legacy, expressing pride and urging continued honor of martyrs for future inspiration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 08:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 08:59 IST
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to the victims of the 1948 Kharsawan massacre, emphasizing the sacrifices made by the tribal community in safeguarding their identity and rights.

During his address at the memorial site, Soren remarked, "We honor the martyrs who fought to preserve their identity." Highlighting Jharkhand's historical significance, he added, "This sacred ground bears the history of our ancestors' struggle for their rights, illustrating their awareness and activism, even before independence."

Soren underscored the deep respect for tribal people's sacrifices and the importance of their remembrance. He noted the annual commemoration for the past 77 years as a testament to preserving their identity and struggles. The memorials at Kharsawan stand as reminders of the past and inspire future generations. Soren celebrated the enduring strength drawn from the martyrs, affirming, "We gather here each year, enhancing our respect and pride in their sacrifices."

(With inputs from agencies.)

