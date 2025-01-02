Left Menu

Delhi Businessman's Tragic Suicide Sparks Family Feud

Delhi Police are probing the alleged suicide of businessman Puneet Khurana, amid claims of marital discord and harassment. Investigations reveal video evidence accusing his wife and her family. Counter-allegations and divorce proceedings further complicate the case. Police confirm suicide by hanging; inquiry with both families is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:01 IST
Bhisham Singh, DCP North West Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has brought attention to the growing issue of domestic strife and mental health, Delhi Police are investigating the alleged suicide of 40-year-old businessman Puneet Khurana. He was found dead on Tuesday in Model Town amid accusations that marital discord and harassment from his wife and her family drove him to this tragic end.

Bhisham Singh, DCP North West Delhi, explained that the claims, including accusations by Puneet's father, are being thoroughly examined. The deceased's sister has further accused Puneet's wife, her sister, and parents of mental harassment, claiming there is a 59-minute video documenting the alleged abuse. The video has reportedly been seized by the police as part of their investigation.

As the investigation deepens, police have noted that counter-allegations have been made by the accused family. The couple, who wed in 2016, was reportedly undergoing divorce proceedings following growing differences. Puneet's father provided police with a mobile phone containing critical evidence about the alleged harassment. This inquiry continues to unravel as both families engage in a legal tug-of-war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

