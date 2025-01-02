Karnataka CM Defends Minister Amidst Contractor Suicide Controversy

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly rejected calls from the BJP for the resignation of Minister Priyank Kharge, relating to the tragic suicide of a contractor. He described the demand as politically motivated, refuting any connections between Minister Kharge and the incident, as her name was absent from the contractor's death note.

The minister, however, has expressed her willingness to undergo any investigation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pointed out the similarity with a past case involving BJP's KS Eshwarappa, whose name appeared on a death note leading to the case being assigned to the CID. Siddaramaiah addressed the BJP's demand for a CBI probe, questioning their faith in the local police.

Highlighting his stance, Siddaramaiah questioned the BJP's integrity, noting that while in power, they did not transfer cases to the CBI. He also indicated plans to discuss cabinet expansion with party leaders. The BJP has alleged that Kharge's aide harassed the contractor, pointing to broader issues faced by contractors under the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)