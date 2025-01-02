Left Menu

Fiery Mishap: Lorry Engulfed in Flames in Hyderabad

A lorry carrying raw materials caught fire in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district after coming into contact with a high-tension wire. Although the vehicle suffered damage estimated at Rs 9 lakhs, no casualties were reported. Firefighters swiftly responded to control the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 09:42 IST
Visual from the spot. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A lorry transporting raw materials was engulfed in flames in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday night, as confirmed by a fire department official. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

The incident transpired within the jurisdiction of Jeedimetla Police Station in Hyderabad. Investigation revealed that the fire erupted when the lorry came into contact with a high-tension wire, causing a significant ignition.

The blaze spread rapidly due to the lorry's cargo, which included turpentine oil. The conflagration resulted in the destruction of the vehicle, with damages estimated at Rs 9 lakhs. However, two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to subdue the flames. Authorities confirmed there was no loss of life. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

