Left Menu

Sugar Production Dips as Maharashtra Output Slumps

Sugar production decreased by 16% to 95.40 lakh tonnes in the first quarter of the current marketing year due to lower output in Maharashtra. The decline comes despite a better crushing rate in some regions. ISMA predicts lower domestic sugar consumption for the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:44 IST
Sugar Production Dips as Maharashtra Output Slumps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sugar production has seen a significant drop of 16% in the first quarter of the current marketing year, according to the latest data from the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). The decline is primarily attributed to a lower output in Maharashtra.

In the first quarter, production in Maharashtra plummeted to 30 lakh tonnes from last year's 38.20 lakh tonnes. Uttar Pradesh, the largest sugar producer in the country, also reported a decrease, producing 32.80 lakh tonnes compared to 34.35 lakh tonnes a year ago. Karnataka's sugar production fell to 20.40 lakh tonnes from 24.91 lakh tonnes in the same period.

Despite better crushing rates in some states, Uttar Pradesh experienced disruptions due to weather-related cane supply issues. ISMA is set to release a second set of production estimates by the end of January, while projecting domestic sugar consumption to be at 280 lakh tonnes for the 2024-25 marketing year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025