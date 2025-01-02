Sugar Production Dips as Maharashtra Output Slumps

Sugar production has seen a significant drop of 16% in the first quarter of the current marketing year, according to the latest data from the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA). The decline is primarily attributed to a lower output in Maharashtra.

In the first quarter, production in Maharashtra plummeted to 30 lakh tonnes from last year's 38.20 lakh tonnes. Uttar Pradesh, the largest sugar producer in the country, also reported a decrease, producing 32.80 lakh tonnes compared to 34.35 lakh tonnes a year ago. Karnataka's sugar production fell to 20.40 lakh tonnes from 24.91 lakh tonnes in the same period.

Despite better crushing rates in some states, Uttar Pradesh experienced disruptions due to weather-related cane supply issues. ISMA is set to release a second set of production estimates by the end of January, while projecting domestic sugar consumption to be at 280 lakh tonnes for the 2024-25 marketing year.

(With inputs from agencies.)