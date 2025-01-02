Empowering Tomorrow: India's Solar Vision for a Sustainable Future

Pioneering a sustainable future, Union Minister for Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi emphasized the importance of self-reliance in solar power. During a consultative meeting on Thursday, he urged citizens not to depend on government freebies but harness solar energy to fulfill their electricity needs.

Addressing the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Joshi highlighted its benefits. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, the scheme provides a subsidy covering up to 40% of the cost for rooftop solar panels installation, aiming to offer free electricity to Indian households.

Joshi critically addressed the long-term costs of free schemes dependent on non-renewable energy, emphasizing the environmental and economic consequences. He shared optimism for the advancements in solar power technology and the future exploration of tidal, wind, and geothermal energy as alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)