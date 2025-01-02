Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: India's Solar Vision for a Sustainable Future

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi emphasized self-reliance in solar power generation, encouraging people not to rely on government freebies. At a recent consultative meeting, he discussed the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a program aimed at providing free electricity by subsidizing rooftop solar panel installation, promoting renewable energy for sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:12 IST
Empowering Tomorrow: India's Solar Vision for a Sustainable Future
Prahlad Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Pioneering a sustainable future, Union Minister for Renewable Energy Prahlad Joshi emphasized the importance of self-reliance in solar power. During a consultative meeting on Thursday, he urged citizens not to depend on government freebies but harness solar energy to fulfill their electricity needs.

Addressing the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Joshi highlighted its benefits. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2024, the scheme provides a subsidy covering up to 40% of the cost for rooftop solar panels installation, aiming to offer free electricity to Indian households.

Joshi critically addressed the long-term costs of free schemes dependent on non-renewable energy, emphasizing the environmental and economic consequences. He shared optimism for the advancements in solar power technology and the future exploration of tidal, wind, and geothermal energy as alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025