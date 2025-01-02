Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over Veer Savarkar College Naming Row

A war of words erupts between BJP and Congress over Delhi University's decision to name a college after Veer Savarkar. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accuses Congress of insulting icons like Savarkar, while Congress MP Naseer Hussain argues it's an attempt to honor British Raj supporters. The controversy highlights differing views on historical figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 17:45 IST
BJP Slams Congress Over Veer Savarkar College Naming Row
BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, sparked by recent comments from Congress MP Naseer Hussain concerning Veer Savarkar. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of habitually disparaging iconic figures, highlighting that Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted Savarkar through MP Hussain.

Amidst Delhi University's decision to name a college after Savarkar, Poonawalla criticized Congress's opposition, questioning whether praised leaders like Indira Gandhi or Uddhav Thackeray were also in the wrong about Savarkar. Hussain had previously condemned the move as part of BJP's agenda to glorify figures aligned with the British Raj.

Naseer Hussain argued that the homage would have been better served by honoring one of the many freedom fighters who died for the nation's independence. He accused the BJP of lacking their icons from the independence movement, instead endorsing individuals who supported colonial rule, which he claimed alienated those who sacrificed for national sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025