BJP Slams Congress Over Veer Savarkar College Naming Row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing critique of the Congress party, sparked by recent comments from Congress MP Naseer Hussain concerning Veer Savarkar. BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla accused Congress of habitually disparaging iconic figures, highlighting that Rahul Gandhi has once again targeted Savarkar through MP Hussain.

Amidst Delhi University's decision to name a college after Savarkar, Poonawalla criticized Congress's opposition, questioning whether praised leaders like Indira Gandhi or Uddhav Thackeray were also in the wrong about Savarkar. Hussain had previously condemned the move as part of BJP's agenda to glorify figures aligned with the British Raj.

Naseer Hussain argued that the homage would have been better served by honoring one of the many freedom fighters who died for the nation's independence. He accused the BJP of lacking their icons from the independence movement, instead endorsing individuals who supported colonial rule, which he claimed alienated those who sacrificed for national sovereignty.

