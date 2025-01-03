Uttarakhand CM and Leaders Celebrate Savitribai Phule's Legacy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended heartfelt greetings on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, India's first female teacher and a pioneering figure in women's liberation. Dhami lauded Phule's contributions to society, noting that her educational efforts advanced both women's rights and societal equality.

"Heartiest greetings on the birth anniversary of the country's first female teacher, pioneer of the women's liberation movement, and great social worker, Savitribai Phule ji," Dhami expressed on X. He emphasized that her efforts towards women's empowerment were unforgettable. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also participated in commemorating Phule's legacy.

Kharge described Phule as a source of inspiration and acknowledged her significant role as an educationist and poet. "Humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Kranti Jyoti, great educationist and poet, the first female teacher of the country and our source of inspiration, Savitribai Phule," he shared on X, highlighting her advocacy for the oppressed and her role in promoting social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)