LPG Tanker Overturns on Avinashi Road Flyover
An LPG tanker overturned on the Avinashi Road flyover, prompting a swift response from authorities. The incident, which occurred around 3 am near Coimbatore, involved a tanker carrying 18 metric tonnes of LPG. Traffic has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
An LPG tanker carrying 18 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas overturned on the Avinashi Road flyover near Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, creating a tense situation. The mishap occurred around 3 am, according to Coimbatore District Collector Kranti Kumar Padi.
Emergency responses were swift, with the fire department and City Police arriving promptly at the scene. Authorities have successfully arrested the gas leakage, and efforts to repair the coupling plate are underway to safely right the tanker.
Traffic has been rerouted as a precaution, and safety measures are in place. An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the accident and ensure such incidents do not reoccur, Padi confirmed. Further updates are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
