Blossoming Futures: Indo-Dutch Horticulture Hosts Inspirational Kisan Diwas 2024
Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies celebrated Kisan Diwas 2024 at Chafi, Bhimtal, honoring farmers and promoting farmer-student collaboration under the 'Unnati-Apple Initiative'. The event included knowledge exchanges, discussions on agricultural advancements, and emphasized sustainable and innovative farming practices. Inspirational farmer stories and interactive sessions with students highlighted the day.
Indo-Dutch Horticulture Technologies marked Kisan Diwas 2024 with an inspiring celebration at their Chafi, Bhimtal, facility, focusing on honoring the invaluable contributions of farmers and fostering collaboration between farmers and students. The 'Unnati-Apple Initiative' emphasized the importance of innovation and knowledge sharing within the agricultural sector.
Dr. Sudhir Chadha, CEO & Founder, addressed the audience virtually, inspiring the youth to remain rooted in agriculture. Director Sushant Chadha led interactive sessions, discussing real-world agricultural challenges with students and faculty from Graphic Era Hill University, fostering a unique knowledge exchange platform named 'Chaupal – The Farmers Talk'.
The event celebrated successful 'Unnati-Apple' farmers, highlighting their transformative journeys and resilience. Emphasizing sustainable practices, students explored innovative farming techniques, discussed income generation, and suggested new initiatives like establishing a 'Plant Health Clinic', showcasing the potential for transformative agriculture in Uttarakhand.
