European Stocks Waver as Traders Eye U.S. Policy Shifts

European stocks experienced slight declines at the end of a holiday-shortened week, with traders closely monitoring economic indicators and potential policy changes amidst Donald Trump's upcoming presidency.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped by 0.1% as of 0815 GMT but appeared on track for a 0.7% gain over the week. Trading was relatively light as participants returned from New Year holidays. Notably, Swiss stocks increased by 0.5% in their first trading session of 2025, while Germany's DAX declined by 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell by 0.5%.

Sectors with high exposure to China, including mining and automotive, faced pressure even after an official announced Beijing's plan to significantly boost funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025 to encourage business investments and consumer spending. Concerns persist over China's economic outlook and potential trade conflicts with the U.S. ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20.

In company news, Tullow Oil shares soared by 12.5% following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce that relieved it from a $320 million tax obligation concerning its Ghana operations.

