Left Menu

European Stocks Waver as Traders Eye U.S. Policy Shifts

European stocks ended a holiday-shortened week with minor dips as traders analyzed economic data and potential shifts in U.S. policies with Trump's presidency. Despite pressures on sectors with China exposure, stocks like Tullow Oil saw a significant rise due to a favorable tax ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 13:52 IST
European Stocks Waver as Traders Eye U.S. Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks experienced slight declines at the end of a holiday-shortened week, with traders closely monitoring economic indicators and potential policy changes amidst Donald Trump's upcoming presidency.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped by 0.1% as of 0815 GMT but appeared on track for a 0.7% gain over the week. Trading was relatively light as participants returned from New Year holidays. Notably, Swiss stocks increased by 0.5% in their first trading session of 2025, while Germany's DAX declined by 0.2% and France's CAC 40 fell by 0.5%.

Sectors with high exposure to China, including mining and automotive, faced pressure even after an official announced Beijing's plan to significantly boost funding from ultra-long treasury bonds in 2025 to encourage business investments and consumer spending. Concerns persist over China's economic outlook and potential trade conflicts with the U.S. ahead of Trump's inauguration on January 20.

In company news, Tullow Oil shares soared by 12.5% following a ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce that relieved it from a $320 million tax obligation concerning its Ghana operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

Everton Plans Trio of Test Events at New Stadium

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

Tea Shop Tensions: Local Altercation Sparks Legal Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the algorithms: Deep learning transforming financial landscapes

Smart surveillance: How technology is shielding farmers from deadly wheat pathogens

Bridging AI’s data provenance gap: Licensing, representation, and ethics

AI in classroom and beyond: Challenges, ethics and transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025