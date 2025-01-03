Telangana's Ambitious Renewable Energy Expansion Plan

Telangana is set to significantly expand its renewable energy capacity by 2030, aiming to add 20,000 MW on top of its existing 11,000 MW. The state's Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, highlighted this target during a stakeholders meeting on the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2024.

The new policy will focus on Standalone Renewable Energy Projects and innovative solutions such as floating solar and green hydrogen. The state's renewable energy currently includes 7,889 MW of solar energy and 2,518 MW of hydro energy.

Forecasts indicate that Telangana's peak electricity demand could rise dramatically from 15,623 MW in 2024 to 31,809 MW by 2035, necessitating clean and sustainable energy. To support this growth, the policy proposes incentives like reimbursements of Net SGST and waivers on Electricity Duty to attract and sustain large investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)