FTSE's Rollercoaster: Gains Amidst Economic Challenges

The FTSE 100 index in London recorded its most significant decline in over two weeks on Friday, influenced largely by a 3.9% drop in spirits manufacturer Diageo. This was after the U.S. Surgeon General suggested cancer warnings for alcoholic drinks, resulting in a 3.4% fall for the entire beverage sector.

Despite Friday's decline, the FTSE 100 managed a 1.4% weekly gain, marking its best performance in six weeks. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 index saw a slight dip of 0.2% on the day but achieved a 0.7% gain over the week. Energy shares resisted the general downtrend, climbing 1.5% as oil prices remained stable.

Retail struggles became apparent as 2025's footfall decreased by 2.2%, the most significant drop since 2021 according to the British Retail Consortium. Moreover, consumer lending data provided by the Bank of England highlighted a slowdown, while mortgage approvals fell short of expectations. These economic challenges come alongside the impact of potential tariff policies anticipated from Donald Trump's possible return to the U.S. presidency.

