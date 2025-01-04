Left Menu

Prayagraj Walkathon Promotes Food Safety Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

A walkathon in Prayagraj aimed to boost food safety standards as the city prepares for the Maha Kumbh 2025. Despite cold conditions, many devotees participated, underscoring the event's spiritual significance. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized efficient preparations for the gathering expected to draw millions.

People participating in a walkathon ahead of Mahakumbh 2025 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a proactive effort to ensure food safety ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, a walkathon was held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The city, set to host the grand pilgrimage from January 13 to February 26, aims to offer a safe and spiritually enriching experience for attendees.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Madad highlighted the event's goal to delve into the 'eat right' concept for the thousands expected to gather. The walkathon, which commenced at Chandrashekhar Park, drew participation from 500 to 1000 individuals, spreading a message of health consciousness in the lead-up to the festival.

Despite the chill, ardent devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam, a revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Visuals captured large crowds braving the cold for early rituals. As preparations intensify, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted on-site evaluations, ensuring timely arrangements, particularly the food and accommodation facilities. The event will feature special 'Shahi Snan' days promising peak attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

