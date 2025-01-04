Prayagraj Walkathon Promotes Food Safety Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

In a proactive effort to ensure food safety ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025, a walkathon was held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The city, set to host the grand pilgrimage from January 13 to February 26, aims to offer a safe and spiritually enriching experience for attendees.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Madad highlighted the event's goal to delve into the 'eat right' concept for the thousands expected to gather. The walkathon, which commenced at Chandrashekhar Park, drew participation from 500 to 1000 individuals, spreading a message of health consciousness in the lead-up to the festival.

Despite the chill, ardent devotees flocked to the Triveni Sangam, a revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Visuals captured large crowds braving the cold for early rituals. As preparations intensify, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted on-site evaluations, ensuring timely arrangements, particularly the food and accommodation facilities. The event will feature special 'Shahi Snan' days promising peak attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)