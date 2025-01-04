Left Menu

Prayagraj Braces for Mahakumbh Amid Cold Wave

The city of Prayagraj endures chilly conditions as it prepares for the Mahakumbh Mela, a significant spiritual event. Devotees persist in religious rituals despite freezing temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department facilitates preparations with a new webpage offering regular weather updates to support event attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 10:33 IST
Devotees warm themselves near a bonfire in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A severe cold wave enveloped Prayagraj on Saturday, illustrating frigid conditions gripping the nation. In response, residents donned warm clothing and gathered around bonfires seeking warmth.

Despite the icy weather, devoted pilgrims stuck to their ritualistic baths at Sangam Ghat. Rajeev Kumar Singh from Pratapgarh highlighted that the tradition persists unbroken, underscoring its importance over weather adversities.

Echoing this sentiment, devotee Sheela Soni remarked the cold was negligible against her purpose of worship. Meanwhile, city temperatures plunged to 12°C, announced the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has launched a dedicated webpage to provide 15-minute interval weather updates, vital for upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, a massive spiritual gathering expected to convene after 12 years, drawing millions internationally to the auspicious river confluence for spiritual rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

