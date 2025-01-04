Prayagraj Braces for Mahakumbh Amid Cold Wave

A severe cold wave enveloped Prayagraj on Saturday, illustrating frigid conditions gripping the nation. In response, residents donned warm clothing and gathered around bonfires seeking warmth.

Despite the icy weather, devoted pilgrims stuck to their ritualistic baths at Sangam Ghat. Rajeev Kumar Singh from Pratapgarh highlighted that the tradition persists unbroken, underscoring its importance over weather adversities.

Echoing this sentiment, devotee Sheela Soni remarked the cold was negligible against her purpose of worship. Meanwhile, city temperatures plunged to 12°C, announced the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has launched a dedicated webpage to provide 15-minute interval weather updates, vital for upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, a massive spiritual gathering expected to convene after 12 years, drawing millions internationally to the auspicious river confluence for spiritual rituals.

(With inputs from agencies.)