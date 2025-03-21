Left Menu

Goa Secures Ayodhya Land for Devotees' Haven

The Goa Government acquires land in Ayodhya for 'Goa Ram Nivas,' a sanctuary for Goan devotees of Shri Ramlala Virajman. This venture aligns with the Shri Ram Mandir development, fostering spiritual and cultural unity while strengthening ties between Goa and Ayodhya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:10 IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move to bolster spiritual and cultural connections, the Government of Goa has acquired a plot in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The land, earmarked for the development of 'Goa Ram Nivas,' a spiritual haven for Goa's devotees of Shri Ramlala Virajman, mirrors the ongoing construction of the grand Shri Ram Mandir.

Expressing gratitude, Goa's government acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad, and the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The 'Goa Ram Nivas' initiative, epitomizing the principle 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi,' seeks to balance spiritual dedication with cultural heritage preservation, reinforcing ties between Parshuram Bhoomi in Goa and Ram Janmabhoomi.

This project stands as a testament to blended progress, harmonizing tradition with modern infrastructure and promoting national unity. The initiative is designed to nurture ancient customs while steering the nation towards a unified and vibrant future, strengthening mutual understanding and ties between Goa and Ayodhya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

