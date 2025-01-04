Left Menu

SFJ Ban Extended: Tribunal Upholds Centre's Decision

The UAPA Tribunal, led by Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta, upheld the Centre's decision to declare Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) an unlawful organization for five years. The tribunal's decision cited substantial evidence linking SFJ to terrorism, radicalization, and attempts to destabilize India.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal has affirmed the government's July 8 notification, declaring the Gurpatwant Singh Pannun-led Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as an unlawful organization for another five years.

On Friday, Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta from the Delhi High Court recognized the Centre's evidence as compelling, highlighting activities such as the recruitment and radicalization of youths via social media, financing terror through smuggling networks for weapons and explosives, issuing death threats to politicians—including the Prime Minister and Home Minister—and attempting to incite mutiny among Sikh soldiers.

The tribunal found the group's international connections to Khalistani terrorist and separatist entities, such as Babbar Khalsa International, especially credible. Notably, SFJ's links with Pakistan's ISI and their plans to reignite militancy in Punjab were emphasized. Consequently, the Ministry of Home Affairs reaffirmed SFJ's status as a banned entity for actions jeopardizing India's sovereignty and integrity, building on a similar ban from 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

