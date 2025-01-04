Grand Arrival: Niranjani Akhara Kicks Off Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Niranjani Akhara arrived with grandeur in Prayagraj on Saturday, heralding the start of the Maha Kumbh Mela. The procession featured seers adorned in ashes and garlands, riding on horses, with a standout saint astride an elephant. They carried the Akhara's flags, leading a following of numerous other saints.

The Akhara's seer told ANI about the significance of the Nagar Peshwai and Chawni Prawesh ceremonies, marking their grand tour and Chawni entry. Major akhadas, including Atal, Mahanirvani, Ahwan, Juna, and Niranjani, the largest in the Sanyasi tradition, have gathered at the campsite.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, runs from January 13 to February 26. Key bathing rituals, or Shahi Snan, will occur on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami.

In terms of security, Uttar Pradesh Police have deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras around the campsite. Inspector-General of Police Rajeev Narain Mishra emphasized utilizing advanced technology to ensure a smooth event. These drones can identify objects or individuals underwater, enhancing surveillance capabilities.

Additional Mela Adhikari Vivek Chaturvedi mentioned the digitization of Maha Kumbh projects, incorporating AI technology through the installation of AI-enabled cameras. Uttar Pradesh Minister JPS Rathore highlighted that preparations are complete for accommodating an expected 45 crore devotees, with cultural performances also planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)