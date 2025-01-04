Delhi LG Launches 'Sasta Ghar' Camps for Affordable Housing
Delhi's Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has initiated special camps to facilitate access to the 'Sasta Ghar' affordable housing scheme. Beneficiaries, including various worker groups and vulnerable communities, will receive a 25% discount on housing options, with camps targeting diverse areas across the city to ensure wide outreach.
In a bid to enhance affordable housing options, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has spearheaded the establishment of special camps under the 'Sasta Ghar' scheme. Approved last week, these camps, which commenced operations on Saturday, aim to make the scheme accessible to beneficiaries across the city.
The Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat has mandated the Chief Secretary to organize these camps with the cooperation of relevant departments. The scheme offers a 25 percent discount on selected housing projects for various sectors, including construction workers, street vendors, auto and taxi drivers, and those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.
Targeted camps will be set up at DMRC, NCRTC, CPWD, NHAI construction sites and other strategic locations. Specific attention is given to vulnerable groups, with the Delhi Transport Department and Rajya Sainik Board also launching awareness campaigns. A detailed report on the outreach initiative is expected within 15 days.
