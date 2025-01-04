Left Menu

Chennai Police Warn Against Misinformation on Anna University Case

Chennai's Director General of Police dismissed unfounded claims about the Special Investigation Team's probe into Anna University's alleged sexual assault case. The DGP clarified that no official statements or evidence seizures have been reported, warning against misinformation that disrupts the investigation's integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:27 IST
Special Investigation Team conducts searches at one of the accused' residence (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement, the Director General of Police in Chennai has refuted claims circulating in the media regarding the alleged sexual assault case at Anna University. The DGP categorically denied any assertions about statements made to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and dismissed rumors of electronic gadgets being seized or another accused being identified. These statements were described as 'false and without any basis.'

The investigation, led by an all-women SIT formed on the orders of the Hon'ble High Court of Madras, is underway. Dr. Bhukya Sneha, IPS, serves as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Anna Nagar and heads the team. Despite media reports, the office of the DGP made it clear that no official comments have been issued regarding the investigation's progress.

Chennai Police cautioned against unsubstantiated reports circulating on various news channels and social media platforms. Such misinformation creates public confusion and risks compromising the free and fair investigation process. The police urged media and individuals to refrain from speculative reporting on the case's developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

