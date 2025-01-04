Left Menu

Tragic Army Accident in Bandipora: Leaders Mourn the Loss of Brave Soldiers

Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir express deep condolences following a tragic road accident in Bandipora district, resulting in the loss of four soldiers. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were among those who conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved families and praised the soldiers' service.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended his condolences to the families of soldiers who perished after an army vehicle careened off course in Bandipora district earlier today. The incident was highlighted by the Information and PR department in a post on X, acknowledging the gravity of the loss.

Expressing grief, LG Sinha remarked, "Deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to a tragic road accident in Bandipora. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured." Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed these sentiments, offering prayers for strength to the affected families during a difficult time.

According to Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, four soldiers lost their lives when an army vehicle slipped into a gorge amid poor weather and visibility conditions. Support from Kashmiri locals was instrumental in the prompt evacuation of injured soldiers, showcasing community solidarity in times of crisis. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also conveyed their sorrow over these unfortunate events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

