Chief Minister Empowers 'Divyangs' with E-Cycles on World Braille Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav marked World Braille Day by distributing e-cycles to orthopaedic divyangs in Bhopal on Saturday. The initiative, supported by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and the Samdarshi Capacity Development and Research Board 'Saksham', highlights a commitment to the welfare and empowerment of individuals with disabilities.

In his address, CM Yadav emphasized the joy found in serving and supporting divyangs. He urged society to overcome prevailing ignorance, recognizing the unique talents of divyangs as valuable societal assets. Yadav praised the respectful terminology shift led by Prime Minister Modi from 'Viklang' to 'Divyang', and emphasized the societal duty to honor the capabilities of those facing disabilities.

Commemorating Louis Braille, CM Yadav paid tribute by releasing a Braille-script book detailing state welfare programs. He also lauded the utility of the Braille system in military messaging worldwide. The e-cycles, which can be adapted for wheelchair use at home or as tricycles outdoors, symbolize ongoing innovation and empowerment for divyang individuals.

