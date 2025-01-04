Tragic Collision in Dumka: Four Dead in Auto-Rickshaw and Truck Crash

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Dumka on Saturday, four individuals lost their lives and several sustained injuries following a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck. The mishap occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil Police Station, signaling a grave automotive accident in the region.

The auto-rickshaw, heavily occupied with passengers, met with a disastrous head-on collision with the oncoming truck. This unfortunate event resulted in immediate fatalities and injuries, confirmed Vijay Kumar Mahato, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). The injured have been admitted to local hospitals and are receiving medical attention.

The local police have confiscated the truck involved in the incident as part of the investigative procedure to ascertain the cause of the crash. "Four people died in an accident involving an auto and a truck under the Mufassil Police Station area. The injured are undergoing treatment, and the truck has been seized," stated SDPO Mahato. Further details are awaited as the investigation ensues.

(With inputs from agencies.)