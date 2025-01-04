Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Dumka: Four Dead in Auto-Rickshaw and Truck Crash

A catastrophic collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck in Dumka, Jharkhand, resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries. The accident happened under the Mufassil Police Station jurisdiction. An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause, while the injured are receiving treatment, and the truck has been seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:02 IST
Tragic Collision in Dumka: Four Dead in Auto-Rickshaw and Truck Crash
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jharkhand's Dumka on Saturday, four individuals lost their lives and several sustained injuries following a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck. The mishap occurred under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil Police Station, signaling a grave automotive accident in the region.

The auto-rickshaw, heavily occupied with passengers, met with a disastrous head-on collision with the oncoming truck. This unfortunate event resulted in immediate fatalities and injuries, confirmed Vijay Kumar Mahato, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). The injured have been admitted to local hospitals and are receiving medical attention.

The local police have confiscated the truck involved in the incident as part of the investigative procedure to ascertain the cause of the crash. "Four people died in an accident involving an auto and a truck under the Mufassil Police Station area. The injured are undergoing treatment, and the truck has been seized," stated SDPO Mahato. Further details are awaited as the investigation ensues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025