Nayara Energy's Ambitious Expansion: 400 New Petrol Pumps Boost India's Fuel Network

Nayara Energy, a leading private fuel retailer in India, plans to add 400 petrol pumps this year. It aims to expand its network by partnering with local entrepreneurs and leveraging technology to enhance customer experience. The company also operates a major refinery and a polypropylene plant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 10:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nayara Energy, a significant player in India's fuel retail market, announced its plan to expand by adding 400 petrol pumps this year. This initiative aligns with the company's aggressive strategy to broaden its retail network across multiple states.

With an extensive network of over 6,500 retail outlets, Nayara Energy has steadily increased its presence in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan. The firm has revamped its dealer program, inviting new dealers and promoting entrepreneurship among local communities.

Nayara Energy also operates a 20-million tonne per year refinery in Vadinar, Gujarat, and has entered the petrochemicals market with a new polypropylene plant. The company strives to ensure the highest quality of service at its fuel stations, emphasizing customer satisfaction and leveraging advanced technologies for improved customer interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

