North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile: Tensions Rise in East Asia

North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast, escalating tensions in East Asia. The launch was confirmed by South Korea's military and Japan's coast guard, sparking concerns over regional security and stability.

Updated: 06-01-2025 08:41 IST
In a move that has heightened tensions in the region, North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Monday, according to reports from South Korea's military.

The launch, which was also detected by Japan's coast guard, has raised significant concerns regarding security and stability in East Asia.

This latest missile test underscores the volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape, prompting calls for diplomatic responses to address the growing threat.

