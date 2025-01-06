North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile: Tensions Rise in East Asia

In a move that has heightened tensions in the region, North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast on Monday, according to reports from South Korea's military.

The launch, which was also detected by Japan's coast guard, has raised significant concerns regarding security and stability in East Asia.

This latest missile test underscores the volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape, prompting calls for diplomatic responses to address the growing threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)